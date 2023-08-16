96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dolly Parton releasing “Let It Be” cover with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr + more on Friday

August 16, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group

Dolly Parton was able to reunite Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for her upcoming Rockstar album, and we’re finally going to get to hear it.

Dolly announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she’s releasing her cover of The Beatles “Let It Be” on Friday, August 18. Not only does the song feature Paul and Ringo, but it also has Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton.

Dolly shares, “This song is really special to me.”

Dolly will release Rockstar on November 17. In addition to the stars on “Let It Be,” it features Dolly collaborating with such artists as Chris StapletonEmmylou HarrisSheryl CrowSteven TylerSteve PerryStingStevie NicksRichie SamboraElton JohnJohn FogertyJoan Jett & The Blackhearts and more.

It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

