      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton releasing limited edition of 'Songteller' that features two unreleased songs

Jul 20, 2021 @ 4:00pm

David Becker/Getty Images

When Dolly Parton drops the limited edition of Dolly Parton: Songteller in Octoberl, fans will have access to two songs that have never been shared before.  

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, Limited Edition will come with a pink vinyl record featuring a pair of unreleased songs, “I Don’t Care” and “The Fall,” with the lyrics printed on the back. The special version of the book is also housed inside a denim-wrapped clamshell box and features a ribbon bookmark.

Originally released in 2020, Songteller chronicles the stories behind the lyrics of more than 100 songs from Dolly’s catalogue, including “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You,” alongside photos and other memorabilia gathered during her more than 60-year career.

The limited edition is available for pre-order now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Zac from Our Sister Station in Sherman Got the Long and the Short of Blake & Gwen
Woman Eats 50 Chili Dogs in 22 Minutes
RIP Sgt. Josh Bartlett
Teen Raised More Than $38,000 By Cutting Off His 19-inch Afro
Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood surprised Jimmy + Rosalynn Carter with a classic car for their 75th anniversary
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On