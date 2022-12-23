Dolly Parton says fans can expect “bizarre costumes” + more during ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Dolly Parton is the co-host for Miley Cyrus’ second annual New Year’s Eve special, and as fans might expect, she’s bringing her own special flair to the experience.

Music will be a big part of the show, of course, but Dolly tells ET Online that she and her pop superstar goddaughter will also bring lots of their signature wit and personality to their hosting roles.

“We’re going to be doing some skits,” Dolly says. “I know that anything can happen live with the two of us.”

She goes on to say that the TV event will feature a little bit of everything, as Dolly and Miley count down to midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“I’m sure we’ll be wearing some bizarre costumes and we’ll be singing some serious songs, some fun songs [and] we’ll be bringing in the new year in fun fashion, I’m sure,” the country legend adds.

The lineup for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was unveiled this week, and it looks like Dolly’s the sole representative from the country genre this year. Rappers Latto and Rae Sremmurd are performing, as are pop stars Sia and Fletcher, the latter of whom does have a country connection, as she collaborated with Kelsea Ballerini this year.

The show is airing live from Miami, a location that Dolly jokingly says was a selling point for her.

“When she first asked me about doing the New Year’s show I thought it might be from New York and I wasn’t gonna do it ‘cause I didn’t wanna get that cold, you know,” the singer explains. “She said, ‘No, that’s why I don’t do it in New York. That’s why I’m going to Miami.’”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party airs December 31 on NBC.

