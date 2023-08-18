96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dolly Parton shares “Let It Be” cover featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

August 18, 2023 3:40PM CDT
Share
Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group

Fans are finally getting to hear Dolly Parton’s reunion of The Beatles. The singer just dropped her cover of The Beatles classic “Let It Be” featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with special guests Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.

“Well, does it get any better than singing ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano!” Dolly shares. “Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”

“Let It Be” is one of many rock classics Dolly covers on her upcoming album, Rockstar, which she decided to record after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Other artists on the album include Chris StapletonEmmylou HarrisSheryl CrowSteven TylerSteve PerryStingStevie NicksRichie Sambora, Elton JohnJohn Fogerty and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Rockstar will be released November 17. It is available for preorder now. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Baby GirlSugarland
6:55pm
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
6:52pm
Drunk (and I Dont Wanna Go Home)Elle King & Miranda Lambert
6:48pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
6:40pm
RumorLee Brice
6:37pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Tim McGraw Says Wife Faith Hill Helps Him Stay Sober
2

Garth Brooks Just Announced a New Album … Kind Of
3

Hallmark Opening in Lubbock!
4

Jason Aldean’s Version of “Try This In A Small Town” In Rap
5

Luke Combs Wants To Perform 'Fast Car' With Tracy Chapman