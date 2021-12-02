Dolly Parton Talks Giving Back and Being a Tough Boss

Dolly Parton is gracing the cover of People magazine. She told People she was skeptical about being on the cover of the People of the Year magazine. That’s a lot of pressure. I’m glad I’m not the worst person in the world. She added that she does not want to be worshipped. There is a scripture in my Bible that talks about idol worship and I see that happening all the time with movie stars and celebrities. People literally worship them more than they worship God and I cringe at it sometimes. But if I can set an example then that’s great.
Does Dolly have a point? Do people worship celebrities too much?