Dolly Parton Talks Giving Back and Being a Tough Boss

Dec 2, 2021 @ 9:06am

Dolly Parton is gracing the cover of People magazine.  She told People she was skeptical about being on the cover of the People of the Year magazine.  That’s a lot of pressure. I’m glad I’m not the worst person in the world.  She added that she does not want to be worshipped.  There is a scripture in my Bible that talks about idol worship and I see that happening all the time with movie stars and celebrities. People literally worship them more than they worship God and I cringe at it sometimes.  But if I can set an example then that’s great.

Does Dolly have a point? Do people worship celebrities too much?

