Dolly Parton-themed rooftop eatery, White Limozeen, is set to launch in Nashville
ABC/Image Group LADecked out in whimsical pink and set alongside a rooftop pool, Music City venue the Graduate Nashville is set to unveil its dazzling, Dolly Parton-themed eatery this month.
The new hot spot takes its name, White Limozeen, from the title track of Dolly’s 1989 studio album, which was her 29th solo effort.
Of course, no Dolly-themed restaurant would be complete without a tastefully over-the-top cocktail list, and White Limozeen doesn’t disappoint, with charmingly-named options such as the Queen of the Rodeo, Velvet Tuxedo and Another Day in Paradise.
Leaning heavily toward French and American natural wines as well as a sparkling wine collection, the menu also revels in a few decidedly unpretentious alcoholic classics, including champagne Jello shots.
Hungry patrons will be able to browse a full menu of Southern cooking with an upscale flair: The kitchen’s offerings include everything from caviar to a classic burger.
According to the restaurant’s social media, White Limozeen is set to open on Friday. Reservations are required; you can book your visit on Resy.
By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.