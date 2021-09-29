      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton TikTok account exposed as fake

Sep 29, 2021 @ 6:30am

Sorry Dolly Parton fans, it looks like the country star hasn’t joined TikTok after all. 

On Monday, many rejoiced after it appeared that Dolly joined the growing social media platform, but as it turns out, the account was a hoax.

The inaugural post showed the “9 to 5” singer stepping into the frame and declaring, “Woohoo! Well hello, I guess I’m on TikTok!” before taking a seat on a piano bench and adding, “I just dropped in to say everything’s gonna be OK. You keep the faith.”

Many applauded her introduction to the platform, however, a rep for the 75-year-old icon confirmed on the Today show that the account was fake and encouraged fans to “take a closer look” at the “doctored” footage, which was actually a taken from an old video used to promote her Imagination Library website.

The account amassed over 700,000 followers and five million views before TikTok deleted it for violating community guidelines regarding impersonation. 

