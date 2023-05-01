Dolly Parton To Rock Out At Academy Of Country Music Awards

Country superstar and newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton will give fans a glimpse of her upcoming rock album during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Parton, who was voted into the Hall of Fame last year, will close out the awards show with her performance of “World On Fire,” from her record ‘Rock Star.’ The ACMs will be held on May 11 in Frisco, Texas and available to watch on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Parton told The Associated Press that her new album will have 30 songs and is packed with so many featured artists that it’s more like an event. “I’ve never done a rock album, for sure I’ll never do another one,” said Parton. “But I got enough stuff on there that will last for a lifetime and another one.”