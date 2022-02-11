      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood To Cover Tuition for Employees Who Want To Further Their Education

Feb 11, 2022 @ 9:07am

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood has a new initiative for employees who want to further their college education.  Dollywood will cover 100% of tuition and books.  Employees will be eligible for the tuition program on the very first day of employment beginning February 24.  Eligible programs include business administration and leadership, culinary, finance, technology and marketing with 30 learning partners.  $5,250 a year is available for 150 other programs at the chosen 30 learning partners.

If a job didn’t pay as much as you wanted but offered incentives like health benefits or covered college tuition, would that entice you to work there?

