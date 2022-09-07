96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dolly Parton’s “Jolene, “9 to 5” + more classics make up the track list of a new greatest hits album

September 7, 2022 11:00AM CDT
RCA Records/Legacy Recordings

“9 to 5,” “Jolene,” “Islands in the Stream” and “I Will Always Love You” are just a few of the essential Dolly Parton tracks that will appear on a new, career-spanning greatest hits album from RCA Records and Legacy Recordings.

Called Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection, the album will revisit some of the most essential songs from the country legend’s past, as well as the sampling of her more recent hits. From her 1971 hit “Coat of Many Colors” to “Faith,” her 2020 collaboration with Galantis and Mr Probz, Diamonds & Rhinestones will offer a look at all the different sides of Dolly’s extensive, multifaceted career.

“Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me,” Dolly explains in a note to her fans. “I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to them.”

Diamond & Rhinestones is due out on November 18. It’s currently available for pre-order as a digital version as well as on CD and 12” vinyl.

