Dolly, Reba, and Carrie will kick off the CMA Awards with a star-studded all-female medley

Nov 7, 2019 @ 10:53am

Mark Seliger/ABCWednesday night’s 53rd Annual CMA Awards will pay tribute to the great women of country music, something hosts Carrie UnderwoodDolly Parton and Reba McEntire will establish from the very first, kicking of the show with an epic all-female medley.

Terri ClarkSara EvansCrystal GayleMartina McBrideJennifer NettlesTanya Tucker, and Gretchen Wilson will join the superstars for the decades-spanning opening performance, along with The HighwomenBrandi CarlileNatalie HembyMaren Morris and Amanda Shires.

Kelsea Ballerini will lead another huge moment in keeping with the theme, performing an as-yet-unnamed CMA Song and Single of the Year with help from Lindsay EllMaddie & TaeAshley McBrydeCarly Pearce, and Runaway June, as well as a special appearance by Little Big Town.

Country Music’s Biggest Night kicks off Wednesday, November 13, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

