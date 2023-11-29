Dolly sets sights on 2025 Broadway musical

There’s really nothing Dolly Parton can’t do or hasn’t done yet in her multi-decade career.

This year, she released her debut rock album, Rockstar, which arrived at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart and received critical acclaim. So, what else does the global music icon have up her sleeves?

“I’m doing my life story as a musical on Broadway,” Dolly tells Vulture in a recent interview. “I’ve written all the songs, and we have the script. We’re hoping to be on Broadway in 2025. That’s very ambitious because there’s about 30 or 40 pieces of music in it.”

“I’ve been involved in writing the book as well as choosing all the songs. I’ve been working really hard on it — about ten years’ worth of work. I’ve really buckled down over the past two years, and we’ve got it pegged down,” she shares.

“We’ve just been in the studio recording the music. Once we get it on its feet, we’ll have to cut and change some things and whatnot,” Dolly adds. “I’m so ready for it.”

While you wait for it, you can check out Dolly’s Rockstar wherever you listen to music.

