Dolly’s new cookbook, ‘Good Lookin’ Cookin’,’ features classic American dishes

March 6, 2024 12:00PM CST
courtesy of Ten Speed Press

Dolly Parton has announced her new cookbook, Good Lookin’ Cookin’.

Arriving September 17, the book, which Dolly co-authored with her sister, Rachel Parton George, features over 80 recipes of staple Parton household dishes, such as country ham and biscuits, barbecue spare ribs, mac and cheese, and watermelon fruit salad. Also included are photos of the sisters whipping up food together and their hosting tips.

“I love good cooking, but not as much as I love my sister Rachel. So, getting to combine the two was a joy beyond belief for me,” says Dolly. “I do believe you’re going to love all these great recipes, and I think you’re gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did. I can’t wait to get this book in your hands, and for you to get this food on your table.”

“This book has always been a dream of mine,” adds Rachel. “Cooking with my sister Dolly, looking through favorite recipes and recalling stories has been great fun. Through the years, we’ve washed many dishes, cleaned up plenty of spills and shared a lot of laughter. And somehow, we always manage to end up with good lookin’ cookin’!”

Good Lookin’ Cookin’ is available for preorder now.

