Dolly’s sold-out 50th Opry anniversary will be a Thanksgiving-week special on NBC

Chris Hollo © Grand Ole OprySaturday night, Dolly Parton will celebrate half a century on the Grand Ole Opry with two sold-out shows at the iconic Nashville venue. If you’re not one of the lucky ones with a ticket, however, you can still see it anyway, since NBC’s turning it into a TV special.

The two-hour Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry is set to air Tuesday, November 26, boasting a superstar lineup. Not only will Dolly sing her classic hits, she’ll be joined by the likes of Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson, Emmylou Harris, Toby Keith, Hank Williams Jr. and more.

“I’m so thrilled to be celebrating my 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry,” Dolly says. “I’m also excited that NBC wanted to share in this milestone with me.”

“Together we hope to entertain a broader audience [and educate them] on what the Grand Ole Opry is and what it means to me,” she adds. “We have some special treats, surprises and great performances by some very talented artists and I’m looking so forward to sharing it with you.”

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry premieres Tuesday, November 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

