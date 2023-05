It’s time to plan a trip to Dollywood.

The theme park’s longest roller-coaster, Big Bear Mountain, has officially opened.

Located at Wildwood Grove in Dollywood, the new attraction spans 3,990 feet with a whopping 66-foot peak track elevation and a maximum speed of 48 mph.

View photos of Big Bear Mountain and watch a thrilling front-seat POV video on dollywood.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.