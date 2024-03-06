96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dollywood’s opening its doors with a music festival

March 6, 2024 3:30PM CST
Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Dollywood’s springing into spring with its new I Will Always Love You Music Festival.

Kicking off Dollywood’s reopening on Saturday, the event will offer visitors an immersive experience of “larger-than-life performances, colorful and interactive installations,” per the attraction’s website. There’ll be singalongs to Dolly Parton‘s timeless hits, numerous photo opportunities, glittery pink displays via the new Celebration Sky and more.

Additionally, visitors can enjoy mouthwatering food via a tasting pass.

Dollywood’s I Will Always Love You Music Festival runs March 9 to April 14. For more information and to grab tickets, visit dollywood.com.

