Dominoes: Self Driving Delivery Car
By Kris Mason
Oct 10, 2018 @ 2:51 PM

The future is here!  I only have one question.  The video below says that even though this is a self driving car, there will be a person inside since these cars are not street legal YET.  A $10 order ends up being well over $20 with delivery charge plus tip.  I’m too poor for that.  Also too lazy to go get it my damn self.  But my question is…does this eliminate the tip or do I still have to tip the person that sits in this car and does nothing?  It’s cool if I do.  Just curious.

