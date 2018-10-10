Dominoes: Self Driving Delivery Car

The future is here! I only have one question. The video below says that even though this is a self driving car, there will be a person inside since these cars are not street legal YET. A $10 order ends up being well over $20 with delivery charge plus tip. I’m too poor for that. Also too lazy to go get it my damn self. But my question is…does this eliminate the tip or do I still have to tip the person that sits in this car and does nothing? It’s cool if I do. Just curious.