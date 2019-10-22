Domino’s Japan Selling ‘Halloween Roulette’ Pizza, Which Has Ghost Pepper Sauce On One Random Slice

A slice of hot pizza just from the oven with melted cheese dripping

Domino’s Pizza restaurants in Japan are upping the scariness this Halloween with their “Halloween Roulette” pizza.

The 8 slice pizza can be made however pizza-lovers want, however one slice will randomly be made with Ghost pepper sauce added with a small dropper.

The Ghost pepper was once one of the hottest peppers in the world. Now, peppers like the Carolina Reaper have upstaged the Ghost pepper.

Domino’s Japan promises that there is only a small amount of Ghost pepper sauce on the pizza slice and that the person who eats it “won’t suffer unbearably.”

Would you play roulette with ghost pepper pizza slice?