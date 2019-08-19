      Weather Alert

Donn Paul Celebrates National Bacon Lovers Day by going Beyond the Mic

Aug 19, 2019 @ 1:37pm

He first had bacon when he was 5 years old, wants you to replace the L in the BLT with more bacon and once ate a pound of bacon in one sitting.

Donn Paul from Southern Recipe goes Beyond the Mic to talk National Bacon Lovers Day

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”

 

