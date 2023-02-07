Don’t it make my brown eyes blue? Keith Urban teases new video

Capitol Nashville

Keith Urban topped the charts with 2016’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” and now he’s in the top 15 with “Brown Eyes Baby.” And it looks like the Aussie superstar may be connecting the dots between the two songs with his new music video.

“I can take the BLUE out of your Brown Eyes Baby…,” Keith says in the post about the video, which debuts Wednesday.

In the accompanying clip, a woman watches the “Blue” video in her bedroom. She then mutes the TV and puts a cassette of “Brown Eyes Baby” in a boom box.

The cassette looks exactly like the single’s artwork, which Keith has previously revealed he designed because he wasn’t particularly taken with any of the options he’d been offered.

You can check out the “Brown Eyes Baby” video Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET when it debuts exclusively on Facebook.

