Don’t miss Garth Brooks’ Black Friday party

Not sure what to do on Black Friday? Don’t worry, Garth Brooks has you covered.

The country superstar and Amazon Music will livestream the first-ever worldwide Black Friday Amazon Music Live concert event.

Garth’s performance will kick off the grand opening of his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk in Nashville. Fans can expect a set list comprised of Garth’s timeless hits, deep cuts, fan favorites and new songs off his latest album, Time Traveler.

“We’ve already seen over 3 million entries to win a chance to attend, and thanks to our friends at Amazon, this episode will ensure that everybody who wants to see this show can,” says Garth. “Not only will the people see the Friends bar for the first time, but they will also hear new music live for the first time … and if you know us, we will be playing the old stuff, as well.”

Amazon Music Live with Garth will air at 7 p.m. ET via Prime Video and Twitch. Both members and non-members of Prime Video will be able to livestream the concert.

For more information, visit Amazon Music’s website.

