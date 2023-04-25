96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Don’t miss Opryland’s Once Upon a Spring events

April 25, 2023 3:15PM CDT
If you’re planning a trip to Nashville, be sure to stop by Gaylord Opryland for their exciting Once Upon a Spring events.

Open now through May 14, visitors can take part in numerous springtime activities, including the Delta Boat Adventure Cruise, Spring-A-Long Scavenger Hunt, Spring Selfie Spots and Spring Horticulture Trek.

Additionally, kids can enjoy the Adventure Kids’ Clubhouse and the Adventure Kids: Sprout into Spring Interactive Show, while adults can relax and rejuvenate at the Relâche Spa with various Time to Blossom Treatments.

To get more information, visit GaylordOprylandGetaway.com/Spring.

