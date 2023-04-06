96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Don’t miss your chance to see Reba McEntire at CMA Fest

April 6, 2023 11:30AM CDT
ABC

Country queen Reba McEntire will take the spotlight as Artist of the Day at the CMA Close Up Stage inside Fan Fair X in celebration of CMA Fest’s 50th anniversary.

Taking place on Friday, June 9 at 10:45 a.m., fans will get an inside look at Reba’s life and multi-faceted career, as told by the “Fancy” singer herself, in person.

“A throwback to my first Fan Fair! [dancing woman emoji] @cma Fan Fair has always been a special event for me and I’m thrilled to share that I will be the Artist of the Day on Friday, June 9 at CMA Close Up Stage inside Fan Fair X!” Reba shared on Instagram, alongside a younger picture of herself.

Reba is one of four artists that will be featured as Artist of the Day on the CMA Close Up Stage. The second artist will be announced next week.

Get four-day and single-day tickets for Fan Fair X at CMAfest.com/FanFairX.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

