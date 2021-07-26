      Weather Alert

DORITOS OFFERS 13-YEAR-OLD GIRL $20,000 FOR FINDING RARE PUFFY CHIP

Jul 26, 2021 @ 6:22am
TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Gwen Stefani celebrates her “2 week anniversary” to Blake Shelton with sweet wedding snap
Luke Bryan sings onstage with adorable 7-year-old fan
Dictonary.Com Adds 300 New Words
Luke Combs pays for the funerals of three fans who died at music festival
Luke Combs is the top country act on 'Billboard'’s list of highest-paid U.S. musicians of 2020
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On