“Double Down” on a good time with Chris Young

February 5, 2024 11:00AM CST
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Chris Young has rolled out a new track, “Double Down.”

The uptempo, feel-good track arrives as Chris’ thank you to fans for their support when he was charged for allegedly assaulting a Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent. Those charges are now dismissed.

“It’s not something I wish anybody has to go through ever. But, like I said, the bright spot was seeing just all the love and support,” Chris shares in a press statement. “So what I wanted to do as a thank you to you guys – because this was not planned – is drop a new song from the album so you guys will have something to listen to.”

“Crank it up, enjoy it – I appreciate you, I love you, and thank you,” he adds.

“Double Down” is the latest preview of Chris’ forthcoming album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, arriving March 22. The title track is currently #34 and ascending the country charts.

