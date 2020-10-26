Dream Court Donated to City of Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – Nancy Lieberman Charities has teamed up with Texas Tech University and The Culver Foundation to give the City of Lubbock a brand new Dream Court. The new Dream Court is located at Duran Park in Lubbock. This court will serve as a safe play space for youth in the community to interact with friends, family and local law enforcement.
The Dream Court is 50-by-84 feet with two brand new basketball goals, and features a high-performance PowerGame surface from Sport Court® in signature Texas Tech red and black colors. Its centerpiece is the Dream Courts logo, flanked by the brands of all supporting organizations.
“I am so excited for the Red Raiders, Jarrett Culver and the City of Lubbock to partner with Nancy Lieberman Charities to honor our beloved, Andre Emmett. We all deeply miss him and want his legacy to live on forever in the lives of people who were touched by his genuine kindness.” Basketball Hall of Famer, Nancy Lieberman said.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said, “A big thank you to Nancy Lieberman Charities for partnering with The Culver Foundation, Texas Tech Basketball, and the City of Lubbock to build the Dream Court in memory of Andre Emmett, Tech basketball player, college All-American, and former NBA player. This court will be a safe place for our youth to play basketball, develop friendships, and stay active. Thank you again Nancy Lieberman Charities for being a catalyst for the development of young girls and boys here in Lubbock and throughout the United States.”
“I am so honored that our first project at The Culver Foundation is to celebrate Andre with this court. To be a part of this is special as my brothers and I love basketball and grew up playing on courts just like this one. For us to create another safe and fun place for the Lubbock community to come together means the world to my family and myself as Lubbock is our home. The City, TTU and Nancy have all been champions to get this project done together with my families’ foundation, and we are happy to be a part celebrating Andre Emmett and his legacy.” SG, Minnesota Timberwolves Jarrett Culver said.
Regina Oliver, a proud mother said, “My heart is forever grateful to see yet another “Dream Court” built in honor of my son – he’d call it “another tat”. Texas Tech (Coach Beard), Jarrett Culver, & the FANS, I thank you immensely for the donation and continued support you have shown to my family and most of all to Andre. To Nancy Lieberman, Dre’s friend, mentor, someone he admired and respected, you continue to outdo yourself again and again. Thank you for coming up with the inspiration to build these courts across the country for our youth and future generations to come. To Texas Tech, Nancy Lieberman, Jarrett Culver and the city of Lubbock with gratitude, from the deepest part of my heart, I thank you, my family thanks you and most of all, the community thanks you! Job well done!”
“I had the privilege to coach Andre for three years at Texas Tech. I also had the privilege of having a friendship with him for close to 20 years. I know how much he cared about kids and how much he loved the game of basketball. Texas Tech and the community of Lubbock were very important to him. I know Andre would be proud that this Dream Court will impact kids lives through the game of basketball, which he was so passionate about.” Texas Tech Men’s Head Coach Beard said he is thankful to the Nancy Lieberman Charity, Culver Foundation, City of Lubbock and the Texas Tech fans who all generously donated to build this court in Lubbock in honor of Andre.”
Over four million youth play on Dream Courts in the U.S. and Sport Court has been the partner to Nancy Lieberman Charities since the first court installation in 2010. A total of 97 Dream Courts have been built to-date across the nation with each court serving approximately 120 youth per day, helping improve the lives of over 4.2 million kids a year.
A dedication ceremony was held on Friday, October 23 at Duran Park, located at 26th St. & Kewanne Ave Lubbock, TX 79401. Following the ribbon cutting, children participated in an open-court mini clinic lead by Jarrett Culver.
About Nancy Lieberman Charities
Nancy Lieberman Charities was established in 2009 with the mission to provide a healthy physical, emotional and mental environment for young girls and boys to build their self-esteem and confidence so they will be able to make the right choices in the future. Nancy Lieberman is dedicated to expanding and ensuring that educational and sports opportunities exist for youth through her basketball camps and clinics, Dream Court projects, college scholarships, backpack and laptop programs. Find us online at nancyliebermancharities.org on Facebook at @NancyLiebermanCharities, on Twitter @NLCharities and on Instagram at @NLCharities.