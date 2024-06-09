96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Drew Moerlein on Horror, Heroes, and ‘Bloodline Killer’

June 9, 2024 6:03PM CDT
Drew Moerlein

Join Sean Dillon on Beyond the Mic as he interviews Drew Moerlein, actor and executive producer of ‘Bloodline Killer.’ Drew discusses working with a star-studded cast including Bruce Dern and Tyrese Gibson. You’ll hear about his favorite Marvel movie, and even his unique cooking quirks in the Rockin’ 8. Discover what drew him to the screenplay by Anthony and James Gaudioso. Take a deeper look into his personal life, from fly fishing to family life in under ten minutes. It’s a fun discussion with a multi-talented performer and coach in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

