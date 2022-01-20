      Weather Alert

Driver Appears To Take Selfie On Top Of Car As It Sinks Into Icy River

Jan 20, 2022 @ 9:12am
Blue ice and cracks on the surface of the ice. Frozen lake under a blue sky in the winter. The hills of pines. Winter. Carpathian, Ukraine, Europe

Police in Ottawa, Canada said bystanders were able to rescue a driver whose car sank into an icy river last weekend — but not before the driver snapped a selfie from on top of the partially submerged car.  In videos and pictures posted on social media, witnesses claim the driver appeared to be speeding on the river before his car started sinking.  Just moments before being rescued, the driver then allegedly took a selfie while standing on the roof of the sinking car.  According to police, the driver has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

 

