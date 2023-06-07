96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Driver Gets A $129,000 Speed Ticket

June 7, 2023 9:29AM CDT
Here’s a travel tip: If you’re ever in Finland, make sure you stay under the speed limit.  Otherwise, you might end up like Anders Wiklöf, who was fined a whopping $129,544 for going the equivalent of 50 mph in a 30 mph zone.  Why was the fine so high?  In Finland, speeding fines are based on your income level – and Wiklöf is a wealthy real estate and business mogul.    He’s previously paid speeding fines of $68,000 and $102,000.  I think my fine would be a mere $3 🙂

