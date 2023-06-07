Driver Gets A $129,000 Speed Ticket

Here’s a travel tip: If you’re ever in Finland, make sure you stay under the speed limit. Otherwise, you might end up like Anders Wiklöf, who was fined a whopping $129,544 for going the equivalent of 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. Why was the fine so high? In Finland, speeding fines are based on your income level – and Wiklöf is a wealthy real estate and business mogul. He’s previously paid speeding fines of $68,000 and $102,000. I think my fine would be a mere $3 🙂