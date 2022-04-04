      Weather Alert

Drunk, And I Don't Wanna Go Home: Miranda Lambert makes surprise appearance at Nashville bar

Apr 4, 2022 @ 1:20pm

ABC

Miranda Lambert gave fans the ultimate treat with a surprise performance at her Nashville bar, Casa Rosa. 

In lieu of attending the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Miranda instead headed down to Broadway to watch her friend and backup singer, Gwen Sebastian, and new country artist Krystal Steel perform live at Casa Rosa. The hit singer shared a video on Instagram Stories of Gwen singing a cover of her early hit, “Kerosene.” But Miranda wasn’t merely a bystander, as she also hopped onstage for a surprise appearance.

Video captured by fans who were at Casa Rosa show Miranda delivering a performance of her current radio hit with Elle King, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” to a packed house that loudly sang along with her.    

Casa Rosa opened in 2021, making Miranda the first female country artist to own a bar and restaurant on Nashville’s Broadway, following in the footsteps of her peers Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and others.

