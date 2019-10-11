      Weather Alert

“Drunk Me” needs to celebrate: Mitchell Tenpenny goes double platinum

Oct 11, 2019 @ 1:58pm

ABC/Image Group LA Mitchell Tenpenny not only kicked off his headlining tour Thursday night in Nashville, he also passed the two million mark.

Backstage at Marathon Music Works, the Nashville native learned his breakthrough hit, “Drunk Me,” has officially been certified double platinum for sales and streams equaling two million units.

Mitchell’s debut single topped the chart last December and was certified platinum in January.

He continues on the Anything She Says Tour with Australian duo Seaforth through December, before joining Old Dominion on the road in February.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.


TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
National Dive Bar Day
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Recent JMM Podcasts