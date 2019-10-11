“Drunk Me” needs to celebrate: Mitchell Tenpenny goes double platinum

ABC/Image Group LA Mitchell Tenpenny not only kicked off his headlining tour Thursday night in Nashville, he also passed the two million mark.

Backstage at Marathon Music Works, the Nashville native learned his breakthrough hit, “Drunk Me,” has officially been certified double platinum for sales and streams equaling two million units.

Mitchell’s debut single topped the chart last December and was certified platinum in January.

He continues on the Anything She Says Tour with Australian duo Seaforth through December, before joining Old Dominion on the road in February.

