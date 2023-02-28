96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dude, Carrie Underwood’s kid is growing up

February 28, 2023 11:30AM CST
ABC

Carrie Underwood‘s oldest son is just one of the dudes now.

Isaiah Fisher celebrated his eighth birthday on Monday, and his famous mom shared some photos from his celebration.

“Isaiah wanted a @dudeperfect cake and taco night for his birthday!” she captioned the photo of a panda with basketball in hand against a blue cake with a football, baseball and soccer ball on top.

If you’re not familiar with Dude Perfect, it’s a popular YouTube channel built on trick shots and good-natured competition. 

“I can’t believe he is 8! Where does the time go?” Carrie continued. “Thanks @iveycakestore for another delicious creation!”

If you’ve kept up with Carrie, you probably know that Ivey Cake is the Brentwood, Tennessee, bakery opened by her friend, who has typically made all the delights for her boys’ parties. 

Wednesday night, Carrie’s back to work as her Denim & Rhinestones Tour stops by Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. 

