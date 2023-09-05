Due To High Ticket Demand The Beach Boys Adds A Second Show At 3 P.M.

Lubbock, TX— Due to high ticket demand, The Beach Boys is adding a second performance on September 24, 2023, at 3 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Holl of Performing Arts and Sciences. The later show on the same day at 7:30 p.m. is close to sold out. The Beach Boys – who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon – mark more than a half century of making music. The group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history.

Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Tickets for The Beach Boys are on sale now for both the 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Performances range in price from $59.00 to $179.00 plus taxes and fees. VIP packages are available at: www.thebeachboys.com and www.mikelove.com. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.