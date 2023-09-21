96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dustin Lynch announces 2024 Killed The Cowboy Tour

September 21, 2023 10:58AM CDT
Share
John Medina/Getty Images

Dustin Lynch is hitting the road in 2024 for his Killed The Cowboy Tour.

Named after his upcoming album, the trek kicks off April 2 in Nashville and will make stops in Charlotte, Raleigh, Indianapolis, Boston, Cedar Rapids and more before concluding May 11 in Council Bluffs. 

Genre-blending singer/songwriter Skeez will serve as the opening act.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time via Dustin’s website. Members of Dustin’s Stay Country Club will get presale access beginning Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. To join the club, visit staycountryclub.com

Dustin’s new album, Killed The Cowboy, arrives September 29 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Does To MeLuke Combs Ft. Eric Church
3:01pm
KinfolksSam Hunt
2:58pm
Country NightsJosh Abbott Band
2:55pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
2:47pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
2:44pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan Dedicates A Vegas Residency Show To Jimmy Buffett
2

Morgan Wallen Makes 'Memories' With Young Fan Fighting Cancer
3

Oregon vs Texas Tech Preview
4

Happy’s Shaved Ice Gets New Location in Wolfforth
5

Lynn County Harvest Festival