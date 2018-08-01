Dustin Lynch Bus Hits A Deer
By mudflap
|
Aug 1, 2018 @ 7:05 AM

The bus windshield shattered , but I think the deer didn’t fair well either

You never want to wake up to this…

A post shared by Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynchmusic) on

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chris Young in Lubbock Sept. 14th Stand By to WIN! WWE LIVE Coming Back to Lubbock September 9th Paw Patrol in Lubbock – August 7th / 8th Kicker Arenacross 2018 in Levelland August 3rd & 4th Kicker Arenacross 2018 in Levelland August 3rd & 4th Jimmy Kimmel Live: Cam and Train
Comments