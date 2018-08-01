Dustin Lynch Bus Hits A Deer By mudflap | Aug 1, 2018 @ 7:05 AM The bus windshield shattered , but I think the deer didn’t fair well either You never want to wake up to this… A post shared by Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynchmusic) on Jul 30, 2018 at 7:24pm PDT 963KLLLKLLLLubbock SHARE RELATED CONTENT Chris Young in Lubbock Sept. 14th Stand By to WIN! WWE LIVE Coming Back to Lubbock September 9th Paw Patrol in Lubbock – August 7th / 8th Kicker Arenacross 2018 in Levelland August 3rd & 4th Kicker Arenacross 2018 in Levelland August 3rd & 4th Jimmy Kimmel Live: Cam and Train