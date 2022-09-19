96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dustin Lynch expands Party Mode Tour

September 19, 2022 1:00PM CDT
Dustin Lynch expands Party Mode Tour

BBR Music Group

Dustin Lynch is remaining in “party mode.” 

The “Thinking ‘Bout You” singer has extended his Party Mode Tour with three additional dates in November. He’ll perform two dates in Minnesota on November 3 and 4 at the Sanford Center and Mayo Clinic Health System, respectively, and one in Iowa on November 5. Country group King Calaway will open for him on the new dates.

“Throwing more wood on the fire 3 new shows on the Party Mode Tour just announced!” Dustin writes with a fire emoji.

The tour launched in March with Adam Sanders joining as the opening act and was originally supposed to wrap on November 2. The multi-city trek is named after a song on his most recent album, Blue in the Sky

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

