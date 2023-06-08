96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dustin Lynch is ecstatic about his debut Nashville Pool Situation at CMA Fest

June 8, 2023 5:00AM CDT
Share
John Medina/Getty Images

Dustin Lynch‘s ready to go into full “party mode” with his first Pool Situation party in Nashville during CMA Fest.

“This is one of those, like, ‘Duh, how did we not think of that until now? We should have a Pool Situation at CMA Fest,’” Dustin tells ABC Audio. “I hope [it’s] something that goes off well and fans have fun at and appreciate. I think they will.”

He teases, “I mean, I’m going to try and have as many guest artists as I can to join. It seems like a great opportunity to have some friends come out and join us. As every Pool Situation goes, the crowd dictates how crazy they get.”

Looking ahead, Dustin’s dreaming big for the longevity of his summery Pool Situation. 

“I would love for it to become an annual event, and just keep it special [and] continue to do Situations elsewhere,” shares Dustin.

“We’ve done one in Las Vegas, we do one down in Mexico every year, and hopefully, that type of brand keeps growing for us. But Nashville seems like a great platform and an easy one,” the “Stars Like Confetti” singer notes. “You know, fans are already there. It’s kind of a built-in roster of artists already around town.”

Dustin Lynch Pool Situation: Nashville takes place June 10 at Margaritaville Hotel Nashville.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
7:21am
Long Hot SummerKeith Urban
6:58am
Take My NameParmalee
6:55am
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
6:48am
Take Your TimeSam Hunt
6:44am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction
2

Did Jelly Roll just say he’s more excited about his ABC documentary than his album?
3

Granger Smith Admits Music Never Felt The Same After His Son River Died
4

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of 145 Jobs and More Than $15M Into the Lubbock Community
5

YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023