96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dustin Lynch keeps “Party Mode” going with “Stars Like Confetti”

January 10, 2023 2:00PM CST
Share
Dustin Lynch keeps “Party Mode” going with “Stars Like Confetti”

ABC

Dustin Lynch is inviting you to an alcohol-fueled rager in the woods! 

While that’s not exactly surprising from the guy whose most recent hit was “Party Mode,” it’s actually just the setup for his new music video.

“Pumped to let y’all know that Stars Like Confetti will be my next single at country radio!” Dustin shared on Instagram, along with a clip complete with drinks, RVs and an inflatable pool. “We’re dropping the official music video Friday at 1pmCT!”

Both “Stars Like Confetti” and “Party Mode” are on Dustin’s latest album, Blue in the Sky, alongside his smash duet with MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You.” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Thank GodKane Brown/katelyn Brown
7:48am
Runnin Outta MoonlightRandy Houser
7:45am
Down To OneLuke Bryan
7:29am
What He Didnt DoCarly Pearce
7:26am
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
7:13am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Happy New Year Friends!
2

Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Explains His Love For Hunting & Guns
3

KPOT Establishment at Old Furr’s Location
4

January 2023 Events
5

Tim McGraw's Photo Of Brother Leaves Fans Fearing Up His Safety