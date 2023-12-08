96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dustin Lynch plots Toga Pool Party

December 8, 2023 3:00PM CST
Share
ABC

It’s time to dust off your togas and bring them along for an epic party.

Dustin Lynch‘s annual Pool Party is returning to Luke Bryan‘s Crash My Playa this year, and it’ll be Roman Empire-themed.

“Pirates, we’re throwing it back to college Animal House style for this year’s pool party,” Dustin captions his Instagram announcement post alongside the event’s graphic. “Pack your togas, chalices, or any Roman costumes you see fit, and bring the same pool party energy you’ve brought for the last 8 years. Let’s get after it!”

Crash My Playa, featuring Luke, Dierks BentleyJon PardiBailey Zimmerman and more, will take place January 17-20 in Riviera Cancún, Mexico.

For more information and tickets, visit crashmyplaya.com.

Dustin’s latest album, Killed The Cowboy, arrived in September and features its Jelly Roll-assisted lead single, “Chevrolet.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Dustin Lynch plots Toga Pool Party appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

White HorseChris Stapleton
8:26am
Thought You Should KnowMorgan Wallen
8:22am
Chicken FriedZac Brown Band
8:10am
The PainterCody Johnson
8:06am
Love You AnywayLuke Combs
8:03am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Darius Rucker Says He's Learned A Lot About Himself
2

What Is Merriam-Webster's Word Of The Year For 2023?
3

Keith Urban Says He'd Be 'In Jail' If He Hadn't Gone Into Music
4

Jacqueline Bisset's Silver Screen Secrets: 'Loren & Rose' Unraveled
5

Tales from the Frontline: Ian Fritz's Taliban Revelation