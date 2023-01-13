96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dustin Lynch takes fans to a festival in “Stars Like Confetti” video

January 13, 2023 4:00PM CST
Share
Dustin Lynch takes fans to a festival in “Stars Like Confetti” video

Courtesy of Broken Bow Records

Dustin Lynch is giving fans a taste of what it’s like to experience a country festival with the video for his new single, “Stars Like Confetti.” 

The clip was shot at the Country Jam USA festival in Eau Clare, Wisconsin, and offers glimpses of hanging him out with fans in the crowd having a good time. It also includes footage of the backstage and onstage experience and is cut with clips of a couple falling in love at the festival.

“With this video, we really wanted to capture one of my favorite things about country music and that’s getting to play at live shows, festivals, and fairs,” Dustin shares in a release. “All of these little pockets across the country are magical and make you realize that, yes – people are coming together, and people are brought together because of country music.” 

He adds, “I also think we captured just how much fun we’re having on the road with our fans, not only onstage, but in-and-around campgrounds before and after. That’s the magic of country music – it’s one big family having a whole lot of fun!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Nobody To BlameChris Stapleton
7:26am
Thought You Should KnowMorgan Wallen
7:23am
YoungKenny Chesney
7:12am
If I Didnt Love YouJason Aldean/carrie Underwood
7:09am
Gods CountryBlake Shelton
7:06am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Happy New Year Friends!
2

Jelly Roll Planning To Lose Weight This Year
3

Tim McGraw's Photo Of Brother Leaves Fans Fearing Up His Safety
4

Lady A Member Celebrates Sobriety
5

Here’s When “Yellowstone” Will Return