      Weather Alert

Dustin Lynch takes fans to “Momma’s House” in intimate new acoustic performance video

Oct 28, 2020 @ 1:00pm

Connor DwyerDustin Lynch is giving his current single, “Momma’s House,” the acoustic treatment in a new performance video that’s just as seething as the original, if a little quieter.

The live acoustic clip opens with Dustin onstage, backlit by a red glow and strumming a guitar. The singer’s searing vocals take center stage in the song’s chorus, which builds to emotional lyrics about burning down all the memories of a failed relationship — that is, except for the family homestead that sits in the middle of it all.

“Momma’s House” is currently a top 30 hit, coming off of Dustin’s early 2020 album, Tullahoma. It follows previously-released singles “Good Girl” and “Ridin’ Roads,” both of which hit number-one on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

Dustin also recently announced plans to return to touring in 2021. He’ll make up for the time spent off the road during the COVID-19 pandemic this year with an epic, three-day pool party in Las Vegas next June.  Called the Dustin Lynch Pool Situation: Vegas, the event will also feature appearances from Hardy and Jordan Davis. Tickets are on sale now.



By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
What Horror Film Is Your Favorite ?
Gabby Barrett highlights her faith and the magic of Christmas in first-ever holiday song
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially engaged
Miranda Lambert’s dog, Waylon, has crossed the rainbow bridge after nearly 13 years with her
'What You See Ain't Always What You Get': If Luke Combs is involved, it's probably better
Recent JMM Podcasts