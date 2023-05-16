96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dustin Lynch ‘Totally Down’ To Join Yellowstone Spin-Off

May 16, 2023 10:20AM CDT
Dustin Lynch wants to be in the Yellowstone spin-off.  At the ACM Awards, the “Good Girl” singer was asked if he wants to be on the new show by Entertainment Tonight.  “I would be totally down. Absolutely, yes,” Lynch said, “I grew up on a horse, so I’m comfortable in that situation for sure. I can farm a little bit.”  Yellowstone is about the Dutton family, who own a big ranch in Montana and deal with personal problems and relationships. Season 5, part 2 of the neo-Western drama, will premiere later this year. An unnamed sequel is currently in the works.   Do you think Dustin Lynch would be a good addition to the Yellowstone cast?

