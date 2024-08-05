96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dustin Lynch’s checking off a bucket list item soon

August 5, 2024 2:40PM CDT
Share
ABC

Dustin Lynch is checking off a bucket list item in November.

The “Small Town Boy” will head to Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre to headline a concert on Nov. 6.

“RED ROCKS! Checking one off the bucket list here! Y’all join us November 6th at @redrocksco for an incredible night,” Dustin announced on social media while sharing the show’s fiery poster.

A portion of all ticket proceeds will support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

“Thanks to my friends at @coorsbanquet and #ProtectOurProtectors for their dedication to support firefighters and their families,” Dustin added.

Stay Country Club members get access to a presale Tuesday at 10 a.m. MT, before the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. MT on Dustin’s website.

For more information, check out Dustin’s Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Dustin’s Jelly Roll-assisted single, “Chevrolet,” is #7 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

The TruthJason Aldean
6:59pm
Messed Up As MeKeith Urban
6:55pm
Tennessee WhiskeyChris Stapleton
6:51pm
I Am Not OkayJelly Roll
6:44pm
Last NightMorgan Wallen
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Weird Al on Creativity, Music, and "Polkamania"
2

Patrick Fabian Talks "The Way We Speak"
3

Cuba Gooding Jr. Reflects on New Film "Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace"
4

Riley Green’s dropping “Rather Be” on Friday
5

Mayor McBrayer Releases Statement Regarding Tuesday’s City Council Vote