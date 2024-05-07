96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dustin Lynch’s Pool Situation returns for second year

May 7, 2024 1:00PM CDT
ABC

Dustin Lynch isn’t turning off his “Party Mode” just yet.

The singer has announced the return of his pool party, DUSTIN LYNCH POOL SITUATION: NASHVILLE.

Slated for June 7 during CMA Fest, the free and open-to-public event will take place at Margaritaville Hotel Nashville’s rooftop pool.

“Riding that high is inspiring me to explore not just how well my career is going right now but also expanding into developing artists who see how (my career) is rising,” Dustin tells The Tennessean. “My fanbase and events like the pool situation allow me to age into curating talents and hosting events with (multi-generational) appeal.”

While entrance is first-come-first-serve, Dustin’s Stay Country Club members will have exclusive early access.

You can register to be a member now at staycountryclub.com.

Meanwhile, as you get ready for the pool party, check out a video recap of last year’s fun on Dustin’s Instagram.

The Jelly Roll-assisted “Chevrolet” is Dustin’s current single, and it’s #20 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

