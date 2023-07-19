96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dylan Scott is Jockey’s brand new ambassador

July 19, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Dylan Scott has joined Jockey as their newest ambassador. 

The “My Girl” hitmaker will be the face of Jockey’s latest collections, Jockey Outdoors™ by Luke Bryan and Jockey® Made in America Collection.

“I’m absolutely beside myself to be partnering with such a legendary brand like Jockey,” shares Dylan. “I’ve worn Jockey for so many years – not just because of the quality of their clothes, but the values they represent – family, community, traditions and service to others – things that are as equally important to me.”

“I also have to admit, representing Luke Bryan’s clothing line is pretty cool, too,” he adds. “I remember when I was 17- or 18-years-old watching him perform, looking up to him, and now that we’re friends, to rep his Jockey Outdoors clothing line, it’s pretty cool. He probably thinks I’m the little brother that won’t go away!”

To watch Luke welcome Dylan to Jockey, visit Jockey’s Instagram.

More information about Jockey and Dylan’s new collaboration can be found at jockey.com.

