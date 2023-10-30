96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dylan Scott joins Dylan Marlowe for "Boys Back Home"

October 30, 2023
Country music’s latest Dylan-squared collab has arrived.

Dylan Scott and Dylan Marlowe have teamed up for their anthemic new song, “Boy Back Home.”

Marlowe penned the track with Joe Fox and Seth Ennis, and the autobiographical tune pays homage to Marlowe’s buddies back home in Statesboro, Georgia.

“The song came from a real spot,” says Marlowe. “When I moved to Nashville I kind of missed a lot of my guys I hung out with back home. And I feel like there’s a lot of songs about girls but there’s not enough songs about the boys.”

“Thank you @_dylanmarlowe for letting me hop on this song with you!!!” Scott shares on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a video of him singing along to the song on his tour bus.

Scott is currently #5 and ascending the country charts with “Can’t Have Mine (Find You a Girl).”

