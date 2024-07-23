96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dylan Scott plots I Owe You One Tour

July 23, 2024 12:55PM CDT
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

If you thought Dylan Scott owes you a tour, you’re in luck.

Dylan heard you and has announced his headlining I Owe You One Tour.

The trek kicks off Aug. 1 in Elma, Washington, and will wrap Oct. 11 in Hiawassee, Georgia.

“I told y’all I Owe You One!!! The I Owe You One Tour kicks off August 1st,” Dylan announced on social platform X. “LETS GOOOOOOO!!!!!”

Dylan’s tour is named after his latest song, “I Owe You One,” which arrived in June.

Tickets to the I Owe You One Tour are available now at Dylan’s website.

