Dylan Scott rides to #1 with “New Truck”

Aug 8, 2022 @ 2:11pm

Courtesy of Curb Records

Dylan Scott has the #1 song in country music this week. 

The Louisiana native is sitting at the top of the charts with “New Truck,” the lead single off his newly released sophomore album, Livin’ My Best Life, which came out Friday. 

This marks his third chart-topping hit following “My Girl” in 2017 and “Nobody” in 2021.  

To celebrate his new hit and corresponding album, Dylan is performing a free album release show Monday at Luke Bryan‘s bar and restaurant, Luke’s 32 Bridge, in downtown Nashville at 5 p.m. ET.

“We may have the #1 song in the country right now too. What? Crazy!” Dylan says in a video teasing the show, zooming in on the surprised expression on his face. 

The showcase will also be available to livestream via Facebook and YouTube. 

Tuesday, August 9th, 2022
