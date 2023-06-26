Dylan Scott shares clip of his latest song on piano

If you’ve had Dylan Scott‘s latest song, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us,” on repeat, you should probably check this out.

Dylan recently shared a 29-second clip of him playing the song on the piano. That’s right, just Dylan’s vocals and the keys without other instruments or production.

“#Piano version would be cool! What y’all think?” Dylan tweeted alongside the video.

Are you liking this stripped-down version of Dylan’s “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us”? Let Dylan know by responding to his tweet.

You can also catch the country singer on the road this fall on his This Town’s Been Too Good To Us Tour. For dates and tickets, visit Dylan’s website.

