96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dylan Scott’s new song is a hat tip to his hometown

June 2, 2023 3:45PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Curb Records

Dylan Scott has dropped a new song, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us.”

The midtempo track was composed by Dylan, Ashley GorleyRyan VojtesakJohn Byron and Taylor Phillips, and serves as Dylan’s tribute to his hometown of Bastrop, Louisiana.

“Yeah, we sure painted it up/ Tore down them old two-lane roads/ We either stole every sign or left ’em in bullet holes/ It wasn’t nowhere as bad as we all said that it was/ Yeah, looking back at it now this town’s been too good to us,” Dylan sings in the chorus.

Earlier this week, the “My Girl” hitmaker announced his This Town’s Been Too Good To Us Tour with openers Matt Schuster and Tayler Holder. Visit Dylan’s website for the tour dates and tickets.

Dylan’s latest single, “Can’t Have Mine,” is currently in the top 30 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

One MargaritaLuke Bryan
5:04am
Last NightMorgan Wallen
5:02am
Craving YouThomas Rhett
4:58am
Lovin You Is FunEaston Corbin
4:55am
All I Need Is YouChris Janson
4:52am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toddi joins Jeff Mudflap & the Gang for Memorial Day Recipes
2

Did Jelly Roll just say he’s more excited about his ABC documentary than his album?
3

Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction
4

Matadors 2-1 WIN in their 2023 Season Opener
5

Jake Owen’s ‘Loose Cannon’: Track list + release date revealed